CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: Over 28000 Students Apply as Portal Withstands 1.5 Million Cyber Threats

Summary has stated that its recently launched verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students continues to function smoothly despite being targeted by multiple cyberattack attempts. According to the recent update shared by the Board, cybersecurity measures have successfully protected the platform while thousands of students continue to access post-result services.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that its recently launched verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students continues to function smoothly despite being targeted by multiple cyberattack attempts. According to the recent update shared by the Board, cybersecurity measures have successfully protected the platform while thousands of students continue to access post-result services.

The development comes shortly after CBSE activated the portal for verification of issues observed in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of questions. The facility was launched as part of the Board's post-result process, allowing students to raise concerns regarding their evaluated answer scripts and seek reassessment of specific answers. The portal became operational on June 2 after a brief delay from its initially expected launch date of June 1.

According to the latest update on the system's performance, CBSE said the portal is currently supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users with over 28000 successful submissions as of 10 PM on June 2.

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The Board also revealed that by 3 PM on June 2, more than 16,000 students had successfully completed and submitted their re-evaluation and verification applications through the online platform.

While the portal witnessed heavy student traffic, CBSE reported that malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks. According to the Board, one of the most significant incidents involved an alleged denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated approximately 1.5 million hits on the portal within a span of just two minutes. Such attacks are typically aimed at overwhelming online systems by flooding them with excessive traffic.

In addition to the attempted disruption, cybersecurity teams detected more than one lakh attempts to gain unauthorised access to files and system resources associated with the platform. Despite the scale of these attacks, the Board confirmed that its technical infrastructure remained stable and that students were able to continue using the portal without any major interruption.

Sharing the update through its official social media channels, CBSE stated that although cyberattack attempts were being made while thousands of students accessed the platform, its security mechanisms and monitoring systems successfully prevented disruptions. The Board emphasised that the portal remained available for students throughout the period of heightened activity.

The Board noted that its cybersecurity and technical teams remain on constant alert and are actively monitoring the platform to protect student information and maintain uninterrupted access to services. Officials stated that efforts are continuing around the clock to ensure that candidates can complete their applications securely and without difficulty.

The verification and re-evaluation portal is currently available for Class 12 students seeking post-result review services. Through the platform, candidates can report issues observed in scanned answer books, including missing pages, blurred scans, absent supplementary sheets, or other discrepancies. Students may also apply for re-evaluation of specific answers by paying the prescribed fee.

The latest update from CBSE comes at a time when the Board's digital evaluation and post-result systems have been under increased scrutiny from students, raising concerns regarding scanned answer sheets and technical glitches.

Candidates intending to apply for verification or re-evaluation have been advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeline and regularly monitor official CBSE notifications for any further updates regarding the post-result review process.