RUHS CUET Result 2026 Announced at ruhscuet2026.com; Merit List, Counselling Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites Following the declaration of results, RUHS is expected to initiate the counselling and admission process for eligible candidates

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites.

The RUHS CUET 2026 was conducted on May 21 for admission to BSc Nursing, pharmacy, and paramedical courses offered by institutions across Rajasthan. With the announcement of results, candidates can now access their performance details by logging into the result portal using their application form number and date of birth.

The scorecards are available on RUHS Official Website and RUHS CUET 2026 Portal.

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RUHS CUET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scores:

Visit the official website at ruhscuet2026.com. Click on the “RUHS CUET 2026 Result” link available on the homepage. Enter the application form number and date of birth. Click on the submit button. View the scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Following the declaration of results, RUHS is expected to initiate the counselling and admission process for eligible candidates. Category-wise cut-off marks and counselling schedules will be released separately on the official website.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and keep a printed copy ready for future admission-related procedures. They should also regularly check the official portals for updates regarding counselling, seat allotment, document verification, and admission deadlines.

The RUHS CUET serves as a crucial gateway for admission to nursing, pharmacy, and allied health sciences programmes in Rajasthan, with thousands of aspirants competing for seats each year.