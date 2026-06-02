JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Link Active; 67,323 Engineering Seats on Offer

Summary Eligible candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 can now register and fill their choices for admission to premier engineering institutes across the country Candidates can complete the registration process and access the counselling schedule through the official JoSAA portal

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has commenced the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2026 from June 2. Eligible candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 can now register and fill their choices for admission to premier engineering institutes across the country.

Candidates can complete the registration process and access the counselling schedule through the official JoSAA portal.

The deadline for registration and choice filling for Round 1 is June 11, 2026. To help candidates assess their admission prospects, JoSAA will release two mock seat allotment lists before the first round of counselling.

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The first mock seat allotment, based on choices filled by candidates up to June 7, will be published on June 8, while the second mock allotment list is scheduled for release on June 10.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will be required to complete online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response submission within the prescribed timeline.

The last date for fee payment and completion of Round 1 admission formalities is June 26, 2026.

Only candidates who have secured a rank in the JEE Advanced 2026 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admissions to IITs and other participating institutions.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official JoSAA website. Click on the "JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration" link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details. Complete the application and choice-filling process. Pay the applicable registration fee, if required. Submit the application form. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Through JoSAA Counselling 2026, admissions will be offered to 138 participating institutions for the 2026–27 academic session. These include:

23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bengaluru)

31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST Shibpur)

26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

56 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

JoSAA counselling is the centralised admission process for some of India's most sought-after engineering and technical institutions, making it a crucial step for candidates seeking undergraduate admissions based on their JEE ranks.

Candidates are advised to carefully review institute-wise seat matrices, eligibility requirements, and counselling schedules before filling their choices.