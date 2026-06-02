RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Dates Revised; Remaining Tests to Be Held from June 13

Summary Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam can check the updated schedule on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs According to the revised timetable, examinations scheduled on May 7, 8, and 9, 2026, have already been conducted

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have revised the schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 examination. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam can check the updated schedule on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

According to the revised timetable, examinations scheduled on May 7, 8, and 9, 2026, have already been conducted. The remaining CBT 1 examinations will now be held on June 13, 14, 15, and from June 16 to June 20, 2026.

The first-stage Computer-Based Test will consist of 100 objective-type questions to be completed within 90 minutes. The paper will include 40 questions from General Awareness and 30 questions each from Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

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RRB has clarified that the first-stage CBT is a screening examination. The difficulty level of questions will generally align with the educational qualifications prescribed for the notified posts. Candidates' normalized scores in CBT 1 will be used to shortlist applicants for the second-stage CBT based on merit.

The exam city intimation slip, which provides details of the allotted examination city, will be made available 10 days before the respective examination date on the official websites of all RRBs.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,058 undergraduate-level NTPC vacancies across various categories. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

2,424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist

163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist

77 posts of Trains Clerk

The RRB NTPC recruitment is among the largest railway hiring drives in the country and attracts lakhs of applicants seeking positions in the Indian Railways' non-technical departments. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official RRB websites for updates regarding exam city slips, admit cards, and further stages of the selection process.