DU Admissions

DU Law Admission 2026: First Round Merit List Out for LLB Courses - Check Allocation Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
12:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first round seat allotment list for admission to its five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes.
Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first round seat allotment list for admission to its five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal (admission.uod.ac.in).

The release of the first allotment list marks the beginning of the seat acceptance and verification process for aspiring law students seeking admission to Delhi University's integrated law programmes. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to secure their place.

According to the admission schedule, shortlisted candidates must accept their allotted seats by June 3, 2026. The university has clarified that applicants who fail to respond within the stipulated period will not be allowed to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling. As a result, candidates are advised to carefully review their allotment status and take the necessary action before the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following seat acceptance by candidates, the Faculty of Law will verify the submitted details and supporting documents. The faculty will then approve or reject applications based on the verification process. The document verification and approval process is scheduled to continue until June 4.

Candidates whose admissions are approved by the Faculty of Law will be required to complete the fee payment process to confirm their seats. The last date for payment of admission fees is June 6, 2026.

Documents Required for DU Law Admission 2026

Candidates who have secured seats and wish to confirm admission must submit the necessary documents during the verification process. These include:

  • Qualifying examination certificates and mark sheets
  • DU law admission application form
  • Recent passport-size photographs
  • Character certificate
  • Reservation or category certificate, wherever applicable

Delhi University has stated that seat allocation for its three-year and five-year law programmes has been carried out on the basis of merit, candidate category, seat availability and other admission rules prescribed by the university. Categories considered during the allotment process include UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS, among others. Subsequent counselling rounds will be conducted based on vacant seats remaining after the completion of the current admission cycle.

Find the first round allocation details here.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
12:04 PM
DU Admissions Delhi University (DU) LLB programme law course merit list
Similar stories
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts; Know Key Dat. . .

Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, BTech Counselling Dates Await AICTE Nod

JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counsel. . .

CUET UG 2026

Technical Glitch Forces CUET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces Fresh Dates, Revised Admi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts; Know Key Dat. . .

Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, BTech Counselling Dates Await AICTE Nod

CBSE 2026

CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Goes Live After Delay! Aadhaar Verification Introduced. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counsel. . .

istock.com/deepak sethi
Commerce

Power of Two

Wiiners all: Plas-Stick founders Avyana Mehta, Vivaan Chhawchharia and Ariana Agarwal of Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur
Tamarind

Of tamarind seeds and microplastic

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality