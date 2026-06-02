DU Law Admission 2026: First Round Merit List Out for LLB Courses - Check Allocation Details

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first round seat allotment list for admission to its five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first round seat allotment list for admission to its five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal (admission.uod.ac.in).

The release of the first allotment list marks the beginning of the seat acceptance and verification process for aspiring law students seeking admission to Delhi University's integrated law programmes. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to secure their place.

According to the admission schedule, shortlisted candidates must accept their allotted seats by June 3, 2026. The university has clarified that applicants who fail to respond within the stipulated period will not be allowed to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling. As a result, candidates are advised to carefully review their allotment status and take the necessary action before the deadline.

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Following seat acceptance by candidates, the Faculty of Law will verify the submitted details and supporting documents. The faculty will then approve or reject applications based on the verification process. The document verification and approval process is scheduled to continue until June 4.

Candidates whose admissions are approved by the Faculty of Law will be required to complete the fee payment process to confirm their seats. The last date for payment of admission fees is June 6, 2026.

Documents Required for DU Law Admission 2026

Candidates who have secured seats and wish to confirm admission must submit the necessary documents during the verification process. These include:

Qualifying examination certificates and mark sheets

DU law admission application form

Recent passport-size photographs

Character certificate

Reservation or category certificate, wherever applicable

Delhi University has stated that seat allocation for its three-year and five-year law programmes has been carried out on the basis of merit, candidate category, seat availability and other admission rules prescribed by the university. Categories considered during the allotment process include UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS, among others. Subsequent counselling rounds will be conducted based on vacant seats remaining after the completion of the current admission cycle.

Find the first round allocation details here.