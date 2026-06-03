NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Accreditation Application Deadline for Various Medical Courses - Check Revised Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
09:50 AM

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Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for accreditation of DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Post MBBS Diploma programmes.
Previously, the last date for online submission of accreditation applications was May 29, 2026.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for accreditation of DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Post MBBS Diploma programmes under the January–May 2026 accreditation cycle. The decision provides additional time to medical colleges, hospitals, and healthcare institutions seeking recognition to offer these postgraduate and super-speciality medical training programmes.

According to an official notification issued by NBEMS, eligible institutions can now complete the online application process until June 15, 2026.

Previously, the last date for online submission of accreditation applications was May 29, 2026. NBEMS stated that the revised schedule has been introduced to facilitate a smoother application process and to allow institutions sufficient time to submit the required information and supporting documents.

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In addition to extending the online application deadline, the Board has also revised the timeline for submission of physical documents. Institutions applying for accreditation will now be permitted to send hard copies of the necessary documents to the NBEMS office until June 30, 2026. The extension applies to all institutions seeking accreditation under the January–May 2026 cycle for DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Post MBBS Diploma programmes.

The accreditation process plays a crucial role in expanding postgraduate medical education and training opportunities across the country. Through this mechanism, eligible hospitals and medical institutions are assessed for their infrastructure, faculty strength, clinical facilities, academic environment, and training capabilities before being approved to conduct NBEMS-recognised programmes.

NBEMS has advised all interested institutions to carefully review the accreditation guidelines before submitting their applications. Applicants should ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and fulfil all accreditation requirements specified by the Board. Institutions have also been urged to verify document formats and submission procedures to avoid delays or rejection of applications.

The Board emphasised the importance of completing both online and offline submission requirements within the revised deadlines. Institutions are encouraged to use the additional time effectively to ensure that all information provided is accurate, complete, and supported by the necessary documentation.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
09:51 AM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Accreditation medical courses
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