Assam HSLC

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Rechecking Begins Soon; Compartment Exam Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
11:22 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Assam State School Education Board has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results online.
Students who are dissatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of their answer scripts.

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results online, offering students access to their digital marksheets through official portals. Candidates can check and download their results from sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in by entering their registration number and selecting their subject stream.

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Out, Pass Percent Improves! Jyotirmay Das Tops; Link and Merit List
Assam HSLC Result 2026 Out, Pass Percent Improves! Jyotirmay Das Tops; Link and Merit List

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of their answer scripts. The board has announced that the re-evaluation application process will begin on April 13, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online by paying a fee of ₹350 per subject, as per the previous year’s structure.

Additionally, students who wish to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts along with the rechecking facility will be required to pay ₹550 per subject through online mode. The revised results following re-evaluation are expected to be released tentatively in June 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply for re-evaluation, candidates must visit the official website, enter their roll number, complete the application form with necessary details, pay the prescribed fee, upload a scanned copy of their hall ticket, and submit the form online.

For students who have not cleared the examination, the board has provided an opportunity to appear for compartment exams. Candidates who have failed in up to three subjects are eligible to apply for these exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in May 2026. The application process for compartment exams must be completed through respective schools along with required documents and fees.

The provision of re-evaluation and compartment exams aims to support students in improving their scores and continuing their academic journey without losing a year. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and detailed notifications regarding application timelines and procedures.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
11:23 AM
Assam HSLC Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) compartment exams Exam dates Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Admit Card Released - Session 1 Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and others, during the launch of Vantara University, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Wildlife conservation

Vantara University Launched for Global Conservation Studies, A First for Wildlife Edu. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 8th Result 2026 and Toppers List Announced, Over 2.5 Lakh Students Pass Ex. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared; Qualified Candidates to Update Details Within 15 Days

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Admit Card Released - Session 1 Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and others, during the launch of Vantara University, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Wildlife conservation

Vantara University Launched for Global Conservation Studies, A First for Wildlife Edu. . .

PSEB

PSEB Class 8th Result 2026 and Toppers List Announced, Over 2.5 Lakh Students Pass Ex. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared; Qualified Candidates to Update Details Within 15 Days

KVS

KVS Announces Four New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across States for 2026–27 Session; Read . . .

Anna University

Anna University Extends TANCET, CEETA PG 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Last Date . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality