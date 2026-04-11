Assam HSLC Result 2026: Rechecking Begins Soon; Compartment Exam Details Here

Summary The Assam State School Education Board has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results online. Students who are dissatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of their answer scripts.

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results online, offering students access to their digital marksheets through official portals. Candidates can check and download their results from sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in by entering their registration number and selecting their subject stream.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification of their answer scripts. The board has announced that the re-evaluation application process will begin on April 13, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online by paying a fee of ₹350 per subject, as per the previous year’s structure.

Additionally, students who wish to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts along with the rechecking facility will be required to pay ₹550 per subject through online mode. The revised results following re-evaluation are expected to be released tentatively in June 2026.

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To apply for re-evaluation, candidates must visit the official website, enter their roll number, complete the application form with necessary details, pay the prescribed fee, upload a scanned copy of their hall ticket, and submit the form online.

For students who have not cleared the examination, the board has provided an opportunity to appear for compartment exams. Candidates who have failed in up to three subjects are eligible to apply for these exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in May 2026. The application process for compartment exams must be completed through respective schools along with required documents and fees.

The provision of re-evaluation and compartment exams aims to support students in improving their scores and continuing their academic journey without losing a year. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and detailed notifications regarding application timelines and procedures.