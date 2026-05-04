ICAI CA Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Foundation, Inter, Final Dates Announced for Sept-Nov Session

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the examination schedule for the September and November 2026 cycle of Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. The timetable includes Foundation, Intermediate, Final, and two post-qualification member examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the examination schedule for the September and November 2026 cycle of Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. The timetable includes Foundation, Intermediate, Final, and two post-qualification member examinations, providing candidates with a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming cycle.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to submit their examination forms online starting July 6, 2026, through the CA Self Service Portal (SSP). The application process will be conducted entirely online, with a provision for a limited correction window for candidates wishing to modify details such as exam medium or preferences.

ICAI CA Exams 2026: Detailed Schedule

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According to the released timetable, the CA Foundation examinations are scheduled for September 2, 5, 7, and 9. The Intermediate Group I exams will be held on September 1, 3, and 6, followed by Group II on September 8, 10, and 12. The CA Final Group I exams are slated for November 2, 4, and 6, while Group II will be conducted on November 9, 11, and 13.

In addition, the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT) is scheduled for November 11 and 13, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination will take place on November 6, 9, 11, and 13.

The institute has clarified that most examination papers will be of three-hour duration, conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will be held for two hours, while CA Final Paper 6 and the International Taxation Assessment Test will have a duration of four hours. A 15-minute reading time from 1:45 pm will be provided for most papers, except Foundation Papers 3 and 4 and post-qualification examinations.

Importantly, ICAI has stated that the examination dates will remain unchanged even if any exam day is later declared a public holiday by central or state authorities.

Application Dates and Correction Window

The online application process will begin on July 6, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms without a late fee until July 19, while the final deadline with a late fee is July 22. The correction window will be available from July 23 to July 25, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their submitted forms.

Exam Fees and Medium

For candidates appearing at Indian centres, the examination fee for the CA Foundation course is Rs 1,500. Intermediate candidates will pay Rs 1,500 for a single group and Rs 2,700 for both groups. For the CA Final, the fee is Rs 1,800 for one group and Rs 3,300 for both groups.

Candidates will have the option to choose between English and Hindi as the medium of examination for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels.