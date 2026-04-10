Assam HSLC Result 2026 Out, Pass Percent Improves! Jyotirmay Das Tops; Link and Merit List

Summary The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has officially declared the Class 10 HSLC Examination 2026 results today, April 10. Along with the result, the toppers' list has also been published.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has officially declared the Class 10 HSLC Examination 2026 results today, April 10. Students who appeared for the examination can now access and download their results from the official website, sebaonline.org.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 65.62%, marking an improvement over last year’s 63.98%. Out of 4,38,564 students who registered for the examination, 4,29,249 candidates appeared, and 2,81,701 students have successfully cleared the exam.

The Assam HSLC examinations for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted from February 10 to February 27 across multiple centres in the state.

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Along with the result, the toppers' list has also been published.

Toppers List

Rank 1 - Jyotirmay Das (591 marks)

Rank 2 - Akankha Bhuyan (589 marks)

Rank 3 - Jia Farah Islam, Surjit Akhtar (588 marks)

To check their results online, students need to visit the official SEBA website, click on the HSLC Examination Results 2026 link, and enter their roll number and required credentials. The digital marksheet will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

In addition to the online method, students can also receive their results via SMS. Candidates need to type “ASSAM10” followed by their roll number and send it to 5676750 or 56263. The result will be delivered directly to their mobile phones shortly after.

The board has also introduced a digital-first approach for post-result processes. Educational institutions will carry out Class XI admissions based on the digital marksheets after verifying results through the official results gazette, which will be shared electronically in PDF format. No physical copies of the gazette will be distributed to schools. Instead, regional offices will ensure dissemination through district-level communication channels.

Students’ results can also be verified through the official website and mobile application. In case of discrepancies, institutions have been advised to consult the Assam State School Education Board for clarification.

The board has stated that the schedule for the distribution of original certificates and marksheets for passed candidates will be announced later. Meanwhile, hard copies of marksheets will not be issued to failed candidates unless they apply separately at the board office.

Students are advised to keep their digital marksheets safe and regularly check official updates regarding further admission and certification procedures.

Find the direct result link here.