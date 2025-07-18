TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
14:40 PM

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for the final phase today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the final phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS ECET at tgecet.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the tuition fee can be paid and self-reported through the website from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The reporting at the allotted colleges can be done from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The last date for updating candidate joining details by college is July 23, 2025.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of TS ECET at tgecet.nic.in

2. Click on TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that the candidates will have to pay a minimum of Rs 5000 (SC/ST) and Rs 10000 (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs 5000 (SC/ST) and Rs 10000 (Others).

TS ECET 2025 TS ECET Counselling seat allotment
