BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key: Commission Warns Against Fraudulent OMR Sheets, Result Update

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an official warning to candidates regarding a fake Telegram group named ‘BPSC PATNA’, which has been found circulating fabricated and edited OMR sheets of the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The Commission confirmed that the group is spreading misleading information with the intention of defrauding aspirants.

According to the BPSC, the issue came to light after the Commission received reports via email and social media platforms. The fraudulent group was found sharing a manipulated OMR sheet allegedly belonging to a candidate, along with a message claiming to offer exam manipulation services in exchange for money. The Commission clarified that such claims are entirely false and aimed at deceiving and extorting candidates.

In its official statement, the Commission emphasised that it maintains complete confidentiality at every stage of the examination process, including evaluation and selection, ensuring that no external interference is possible. The notice described the activities of the group as “part of a criminal conspiracy” intended to mislead aspirants and warned candidates to remain vigilant against such scams.

The BPSC further advised candidates not to trust any unofficial sources, Telegram channels, or social media groups claiming to share updates or insider information about its examinations. All authentic information, it reiterated, is released exclusively through the official website-bpsc.bihar.gov.in-and verified social media handles of the Commission.

Meanwhile, the BPSC recently published the final answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025, in which five questions from each set were deleted. The Commission also made OMR sheets of candidates available for download till November 8. Based on the final answer key, the results of the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 are expected to be announced soon.

