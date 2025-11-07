REET 2025

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility & Level 1,2 Vacancies

Posted on 07 Nov 2025
12:47 PM

Summary
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the detailed notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025, inviting applications for a total of 7,759 teaching positions across the state.

The vacancies include 5,636 posts for Level 1 (Primary Teachers for Classes 15) and 2,123 posts for Level 2 (Upper Primary Teachers for Classes 6-8).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduation, postgraduation, or B.Ed degree with at least 50% aggregate marks. Those with 45% marks in graduation and a one-year B.Ed, as per NCTE norms, are also eligible. Alternatively, candidates with 50% in senior secondary education and a four-year B.El.Ed, BA B.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed degree can apply.

Eligible candidates can access the notification and apply online through the official websites - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The REET Mains 2025 application window opens on November 7, 2025, and will remain active until December 6, 2025.

Applicants who have qualified in the REET 2022 or REET 2025 exams are eligible to apply for the Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment 2025. The REET Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026.

For further details, including subject-wise vacancies, syllabus, and reservation criteria, candidates are advised to visit the official RSSB website and read the complete notification carefully before applying.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
12:48 PM
REET 2025 Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Registration Vacancy Teacher Recruitment
