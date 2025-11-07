AIAPGET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out - Reporting and Stray Round Dates

Summary The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has declared the AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 3 allotment results. Candidates can now download the AIAPGET Round 3 allotment result PDF and check their seat status.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has declared the AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 3 allotment results on its official website, aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the AIAPGET Round 3 allotment result PDF and check their seat status. Those allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges by November 14, 2025, to confirm their admission.

As per the guidelines, candidates whose seats have been upgraded in Rounds 1 and 2 must accept and report to the upgraded seat in Round 3. Failing to join the upgraded seat will result in disqualification from further counselling rounds and the forfeiture of security money.

According to the revised AIAPGET counselling 2025 schedule, the stray vacancy round seat matrix will be released on November 17 or 18, followed by registration from November 19. The AIAPGET stray round result will be declared on November 26, and candidates will have to complete college reporting by December 4.

Earlier, the AACCC had withheld the AIAPGET Round 2 allotment results due to non-compliance by certain participating institutes during the online reporting process. The revised Round 2 results were later announced on October 14, 2025.

The special stray round of AIAPGET counselling will be conducted on December 8 and 9, with the allotment result scheduled for December 10. The final date for college reporting under this round is December 17, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check the official website, aaccc.gov.in, regularly for updates and ensure timely reporting to secure their admission in the allotted AYUSH postgraduate programmes.