MAHA TET 2025 District Allotment Released for All Language Mediums - Check Full List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
11:54 AM

File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune, has released the district allotment list for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025.
The MAHA TET 2025 will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune, has released the district allotment list for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025. In line with the government decision dated August 23, 2013, special provisions have been made for candidates belonging to Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Gujarati mediums, as their numbers are relatively low across the state.

To ensure that all candidates can appear for the exam conveniently, the council has allotted specific examination centres in selected districts. The MAHA TET 2025 will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

As per the released list, 115 Bengali medium candidates will appear at the Pune and Chandrapur centres. For Kannada medium candidates, exam centres have been allotted in Solapur, Thane, and Sangli, accommodating 634, 72, and 312 candidates, respectively.

24 candidates from the Telugu medium will appear in examination centres across Mumbai South, Mumbai West, Thane, Pune, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Nanded. Meanwhile, all Gujarati medium candidates will appear at the Nandurbar and Thane examination centres, where a total of 25 and 32 candidates are registered, respectively.

The MAHA TET 2025 aims to maintain fair and inclusive access for teacher aspirants across different language mediums in Maharashtra, ensuring smooth conduct of the examination statewide.

Find the full allotment list here.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
11:58 AM
Maharashtra TET 2025 MAHA TET teacher eligibility test (TET)
