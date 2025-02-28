RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 for 32438 posts concludes tomorrow- Details inside

Summary Candidates who want to apply for various posts in Level 1 can find the direct link through the official websites of RRBs This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32438 posts in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Boards is set to conclude the registration process for RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for various posts in Level 1 can find the direct link through the official websites of RRBs.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32438 posts in the organisation. The closing date for application fee payment after the closing date for online application submission is March 3, 2025. The modification window will open on March 4 and close on March 13, 2025.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of RRBs Click on RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 direct link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Once done, login to the account Fill the application form Make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The examination fee for all candidates is Rs 500. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.