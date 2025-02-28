Railway Recruitment Board examination
RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 for 32438 posts concludes tomorrow- Details inside
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
14:40 PM
File Image
The Railway Recruitment Boards is set to conclude the registration process for RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for various posts in Level 1 can find the direct link through the official websites of RRBs.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32438 posts in the organisation. The closing date for application fee payment after the closing date for online application submission is March 3, 2025. The modification window will open on March 4 and close on March 13, 2025.
The examination fee for all candidates is Rs 500. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.