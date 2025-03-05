RRB JE CBT 1 exam results declared on official website - Know how to check scorecard

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the websites of their respective RRBs The examination was held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024 at various examination centres throughout the country

The results of the RRB JE CBT 1 exam has been released on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the websites of their respective RRBs.

The examination was held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024 at various examination centres throughout the country.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the answer keys of the exam were declared on December 23 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections till December 28, 2024.

Candidates who have passed the exam will now be required to appear in the second stage, which will also be held in a computer-based mode. This will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination (ME).

How to check the results of the RRB JE CBT 1 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the regional RRB where you had applied

Step 2: On the homepage, click the result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout