CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Shortly; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the CTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website — ctet.nic.in — once it is released.

The CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, across 140 cities nationwide. A re-examination for two centres was later held on March 1, 2026. The test was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, CBSE will also open the objection window. The answer key and challenge facility will remain available for 2–3 days on the official portal.

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the provisional key will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1,000 per question. Only challenges submitted online with the prescribed fee during the stipulated period will be considered. Objections sent through other modes such as email, letter, or representation without payment will not be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Check

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter your login credentials. Click on submit to view the provisional answer key. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the answer key and objection window.