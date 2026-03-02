CBSE

CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Shortly; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
13:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website — ctet.nic.in — once it is released
The CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, across 140 cities nationwide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the CTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website — ctet.nic.in — once it is released.

The CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, across 140 cities nationwide. A re-examination for two centres was later held on March 1, 2026. The test was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, CBSE will also open the objection window. The answer key and challenge facility will remain available for 2–3 days on the official portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the provisional key will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1,000 per question. Only challenges submitted online with the prescribed fee during the stipulated period will be considered. Objections sent through other modes such as email, letter, or representation without payment will not be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Check

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Click on submit to view the provisional answer key.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the answer key and objection window.

Last updated on 02 Mar 2026
13:48 PM
CBSE CBSE 2026 CTET 2026 Answer Key
Similar stories
NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholars. . .

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companie. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in; Provisional Allotment Completed Exc. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2026: Over 6 Lakh Appear for 2,989 Group C Posts; Check Exam Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NSHM

NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 to Spotlight “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisi. . .

NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholars. . .

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companie. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in; Provisional Allotment Completed Exc. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2026: Over 6 Lakh Appear for 2,989 Group C Posts; Check Exam Highlights

AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - What is the Revised Last Date?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality