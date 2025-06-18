JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Reporting Deadline Today - Check Final Reminder & Guidelines

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued a final reminder for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 of JoSAA Counselling 2025 to complete their online reporting process by today, June 18, 2025. The JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on June 14, 2025, and all provisionally allotted candidates are now required to submit their willingness, upload necessary documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee through the official portal.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued a final reminder for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 of JoSAA Counselling 2025 to complete their online reporting process by today, June 18, 2025, up to 5 PM. The seat confirmation process is mandatory for those seeking admission to prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on June 14, 2025, and all provisionally allotted candidates are now required to submit their willingness, upload necessary documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee through the official portal — josaa.nic.in. The authority has also clarified that failure to complete these steps within the stipulated deadline will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat, and such candidates will not be considered for subsequent rounds.

As part of the reporting process, candidates must choose one of the three options — Freeze, Float, or Slide — to indicate their admission preferences. Opting for ‘Freeze’ confirms the allotted seat with no further participation in counselling rounds. The ‘Float’ option allows candidates to accept the current seat while remaining open to higher-preference options at other institutes in future rounds. Meanwhile, selecting ‘Slide’ keeps the candidate within the same institute while hoping for a preferred programme in upcoming rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the seat acceptance fee, candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay ₹15,000, while all other candidates need to pay ₹30,000, which includes a non-refundable processing charge of ₹5,000. As per JoSAA’s notification, the remaining amount from the seat acceptance fee will be adjusted against the final admission fee during college admission.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the official guidelines and complete the online reporting, document verification, and fee payment process within the specified time to secure their allotted seats.