MHT CET Result 2025 - PCB Toppers List Out! 14 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

Posted on 18 Jun 2025
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the much-awaited MHT CET 2025 PCB group toppers list, revealing the names of students who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the examination.
The results were officially declared on the CET Cell’s website, cetcell.mahacet.org, on June 17.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the much-awaited MHT CET 2025 PCB group toppers list, revealing the names of students who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the examination. The results were officially declared on the CET Cell’s website, cetcell.mahacet.org, on June 17.

This year, a total of 3,01,072 candidates registered for the MHT CET 2025 PCB group exam, of which 2,82,734 candidates appeared, recording an impressive 93.91% attendance rate. The exam was conducted from April 9 to 17, 2025, across 172 centres in Maharashtra and nine centres outside the state, ensuring wide accessibility for aspirants.

Toppers List

The toppers’ list features 14 outstanding candidates who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score. Among these, five students belong to the general category, five are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), two from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, and one topper each from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and another category.

Here’s the list of the MHT CET PCB 2025 toppers - Hari Shrinivas Ambarkar, Shreya Prasad Yadav, Anshika Bhavesh Shah, Atharv Shirish Hawal, Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu, Vinit Vijaykumar Botule, Om Arun Aher, Vaishnavi Siddheshwar Lengare, Apurva Prashant Kapade, Khanderaj Baliram Warkad, Bhakti Manish Men, Kurude Aadinath Madhavrao, Yadav Arya Girish, and Trisha Ratnesh Sawant.

In a similar feat in the PCM group exam, 22 candidates secured a 100 percentile score, including 12 from the general category and four from the OBC category, highlighting the high level of competition and academic excellence displayed in this year’s entrance tests.

Candidates can check their individual scores and the detailed merit list on the official CET Cell website. The MHT CET serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies in pharmacy, agriculture, and engineering courses across reputed institutions in Maharashtra.

