Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic (JEEP) 2025 can now access their results on the board’s official portals- ubterjeep.co.in and ubter.in The seat allocation will be done through JEEP counselling 2025 on the basis of merit for all courses

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTE) officially announced the UK Polytechnic Result 2025 today, June 13. Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic (JEEP) 2025 can now access their results on the board’s official portals- ubterjeep.co.in and ubter.in.

According to the schedule, the examination took place on June 8 across various centres in Uttarakhand for admission to diploma-level engineering and technology programmes in both government and private polytechnic institutes.

The seat allocation will be done through JEEP counselling 2025 on the basis of merit for all courses. In case of a tie between candidates, the board will award rank based on the date of birth. Counselling schedule will be released shortly on the official website. Seat allocation will be done through the online counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand JEEP Rank Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the Uttarakhand JEEP official website, ubterjeep.co.in Click on the ‘Download Rank Card(Result)’ under ‘Important works’ tab Uttarakhand JEEP result link will appear on the screen Enter your JEEP roll number in the space provided and submit Save and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

Uttarakhand JEEP Rank Card 2025: Direct Link