UPSC Geo-Scientist

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
13:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can visit the official website- upsconline.gov.in and download the admit card
As per the official notice, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Examination 2025 admit card will be available for download till June 22, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the UPSC combined geo-scientist mains exam 2025 admit card. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can visit the official website- upsconline.gov.in and download the admit card.

As per the official notice, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Examination 2025 admit card will be available for download till June 22, 2025.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPSC combined geo-scientist mains exam 2025 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. If candidates find any discrepancy in the UPSC combined geo-scientist mains admit card 2025, they can immediately report the commission by sending an email to usgeol-upsc@nic.in.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
13:21 PM
UPSC Geo-Scientist UPSC 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
class 10 exams

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared . . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
class 10 exams

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared . . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Begins June 14 - Check Schedule, Fees, and Registration Deta. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates, Admit Card Schedule Announced by CSBC

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality