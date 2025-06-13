UPSC Geo-Scientist
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
13:17 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the UPSC combined geo-scientist mains exam 2025 admit card. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can visit the official website- upsconline.gov.in and download the admit card.
As per the official notice, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Examination 2025 admit card will be available for download till June 22, 2025.
UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link
The UPSC combined geo-scientist mains exam 2025 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. If candidates find any discrepancy in the UPSC combined geo-scientist mains admit card 2025, they can immediately report the commission by sending an email to usgeol-upsc@nic.in.