When to Register for NEET UG 2025: Exam Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, 2025. This exam determines admission to undergraduate medical programmes across India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, 2025. This exam determines admission to undergraduate medical programmes across India. While aspiring candidates eagerly await the registration process, the NTA has yet to announce an official start date.

Who Is Eligible for NEET UG 2025?

As per last year’s criteria, candidates must meet the following requirements:

ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum Age: 17 years as of December 31, 2025.

Academic Qualification: Completion of Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board.

Mandatory Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025?

Once registrations open, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘Registration’ link. Enter personal and contact details to complete registration. Log in and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Review the form carefully and make corrections if needed. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download and save the confirmation page.

After the application window closes, NTA will provide a correction facility. Candidates can modify specific details such as uploaded documents, exam city, and personal information during this period.

Changes in NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

Following concerns over last year’s paper leak and malpractice cases, the NTA has introduced modifications to the NEET UG 2025 exam pattern:

Mode of Exam: Pen-and-paper format.

Exam Duration: Three hours.

Single Shift: The exam will be conducted in one session across all centers.

When Will NEET UG 2025 Registrations Begin?

Although the NTA has not released an official notification, previous trends can provide an estimate:

NEET UG 2024: Registration was open from February 14 to March 16, 2024, with the exam conducted on May 5, 2024.

NEET UG 2023: Registrations took place from March 6 to April 6, 2023, and the exam was held on May 7, 2023.

Based on these timelines, registrations for NEET UG 2025 are expected to open in February or March 2025, tentatively.