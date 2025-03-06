BSF

BSF Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Guidelines and Key Details

Summary
The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to officially issue the BSF HCM Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) soon.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to officially issue the BSF HCM Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) soon. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,526 vacancies for the posts of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno. Candidates who have applied for these posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official BSF website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Admit Card 2025 Download Guide

To access the BSF HCM and ASI Steno admit card, candidates will have to visit the official BSF website and log in with their unique credentials.

Once downloaded, candidates must carefully check the details on their admit card, including their name, photograph, and examination center details. In case of any errors, they should contact BSF authorities immediately for corrections.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID, along with their admit card. They should also strictly follow the exam guidelines mentioned on the admit card and adhere to all instructions given by the exam authorities.

BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment Selection Process

The selection process for BSF HCM and ASI Steno recruitment 2025 consists of multiple stages to assess candidates' physical fitness, academic knowledge, and technical skills:

  • Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates must meet the prescribed height, chest, and weight requirements and pass the efficiency test to qualify for the next stage.
  • Written Examination: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will assess candidates on general knowledge, reasoning ability, and technical skills.
  • Skill Test: For stenographer candidates, the skill test will evaluate their typing and shorthand proficiency.
  • Document Verification: Candidates must present their original documents to verify eligibility and educational qualifications.
  • Medical Examination: A final health check-up will determine whether candidates meet BSF’s medical standards.

Candidates should stay updated by regularly visiting the official BSF website for any important announcements regarding the BSF HCM and ASI Steno 2025 recruitment process.

