MAH MBA CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: How to Apply

The registration deadline for the MAH MBA CET 2025 has been extended to January 31, 2025. Initially, the last date for submitting the application form was January 25, 2025. Aspiring candidates who have not yet completed their applications must do so before the revised deadline. The application form is available online on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to Register for MAH MBA CET 2025

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the ‘CET examination portal AY 2025-26’ option. Select the ‘Register’ tab. Provide personal details and set a password. Click ‘Save’ to register successfully. Use the login ID to access the MBA CET application form. Fill in academic and personal details. Upload a valid ID proof, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format. Choose test city preferences and review the form. Submit the application fee to finalise the process.

Eligibility Criteria for MAH MBA CET 2025

Candidates who have completed a three-year bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

For candidates belonging to the backward class, economically weaker section (EWS), and persons with disability (PwD) categories, the minimum required aggregate is 40%.

Final-year students of any bachelor’s course from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised institution are also eligible to apply.

MAH MBA CET 2025 Application Fees

Applicants falling under the Open category from Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J-K migrant categories must pay INR 1,200 as the registration fee.

Candidates from backward class categories, including SC, ST, OBC, PwD, orphan, and transgender applicants, are required to pay INR 1,000.

The MAH MBA CET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025. Each examination day is expected to include 2-3 sessions, with the exam authority allocating slots to candidates.