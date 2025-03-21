REET 2024

REET 2024 Question Papers Released - Answer Key and Result Update by RBSE

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
11:59 AM

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 question papers for Level 1 and Level 2.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 question papers for Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the question papers for all shifts from the official website, reet2024.co.in.

OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates
OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates

Steps to Download Question Papers

  • Visit the official website at reet2024.co.in.
  • Click on the ‘Question Booklet’ option according to your exam shift.
  • The question paper will be displayed in pdf format.
  • Review and download the document, if required.
Answer Key and Result Updates

The next significant update for candidates will be the release of the REET answer key. After the provisional answer key is published, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections within a specified timeframe. Following a detailed review by subject experts, a final answer key will be issued with necessary corrections. The REET 2024 results will be prepared based on this final version.

GATE COAP 2025 Schedule Out - Check Eligibility, Participating Institutes &amp; Process
GATE COAP 2025 Schedule Out - Check Eligibility, Participating Institutes &amp; Process

The REET 2024 exam was conducted on February 27, 2025, across three shifts - level 1 paper (shift 1), level 2 paper (shift 2), and level 2 paper (shift 3).

For the first time, the BSER introduced face-recognition technology to enhance examination security. Additionally, the exam pattern underwent notable changes. The question paper included five options per question instead of four, and a negative marking scheme was introduced, deducting one-third mark for every incorrect answer.

The exam will facilitate the recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. Aspirants are advised to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding the answer key and results.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
12:00 PM
REET 2024 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Question papers
