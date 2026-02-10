RMS Result 2026 Declared for Class 6 & 9; Category-Wise Cutoffs and Interview Details Here

Summary The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 for admissions to Class VI and Class IX. Along with the result declaration, RMS has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for both classes.

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 for admissions to Class VI and Class IX. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their qualifying status by visiting the official portal at apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in and logging in with their registered credentials. Along with the result declaration, RMS has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for both classes.

Students who have qualified in the written examination are eligible to appear for the next stage of the admission process. The call letters for the interview round have been made available online and can be downloaded from the same official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the call letter and keep all required documents ready for verification during the interview process.

As per the official timeline, the RMS CET written examination for Class VI and Class IX was conducted on December 7, 2025, across designated centres. Following the examination, the provisional answer keys were released on December 11. Candidates were given the opportunity to submit objections or grievances against the provisional keys until December 17 after which the final evaluation was completed and results were prepared.

To check the RMS CET result, candidates need to visit the official website and locate the link related to the shortlisted candidates. Upon clicking the link, a PDF containing the list of qualified candidates is displayed, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

For Class VI admissions, the cut-off marks vary across categories and gender. In the JCOs and OR General category, the cut-off is 129 marks for boys and 132 marks for girls, while in the OBC-NCL category it stands at 122 for boys and 125 for girls. The SC category has a cut-off of 107 for boys and 111 for girls, and the ST category requires 103 marks for boys and 114 for girls. For wards of officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the General category cut-off is 107 for boys and 124 for girls, while the OBC-NCL category stands at 69 for boys and 105 for girls. In the civilian category, the cut-off is highest, with 138 marks required for both boys and girls in the General category. For candidates under the “Killed in Action” category, the qualifying marks are 84 for boys and 90 for girls.

For Class IX admissions, the cut-off scores are comparatively higher. In the JCOs and OR General category, boys need 149 marks while girls require 155 marks. The OBC-NCL category cut-off is 139 for boys and 145 for girls, while the SC category stands at 120 for boys and 139 for girls. In the civilian General category, boys must secure 167 marks and girls 173 marks to qualify. Under the “Killed in Action” category, the cut-off for boys is 103 marks, while no separate cut-off has been specified for girls.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RMS website for further updates related to interview schedules and the final admission process. Only those who successfully clear all stages, including the interview and medical examination, will be considered for final admission to the Rashtriya Military Schools for the academic session 2026.

