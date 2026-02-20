JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Out; Objection Window for BArch, BPlan Closes Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
10:03 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the JEE Main 2026 first session answer key for Paper 2, which includes BArch (2A) and BPlanning (2B). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key and raise objections against it through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the agency has also published the individual response sheets to help candidates verify their recorded answers.

JEE Mains 2026 Merit List Announced - Meet the State and Category Toppers for Session 1!
JEE Mains 2026 Merit List Announced - Meet the State and Category Toppers for Session 1!

To access the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 answer key, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The answer key is available in online mode only, and applicants are advised to carefully review it to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The NTA has also provided candidates with the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Those who wish to challenge any answer can do so by today, February 20, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. Objections must be submitted online through the official portal.

For each question challenged, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200. The fee must be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. The payment window for submitting objections will close at 11.50 PM. Challenges submitted without the required fee or after the deadline will not be considered.

After the objection window closes, all challenges will be reviewed, and necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated into the final answer key.

Based on the final answer key and the compiled response sheets, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 results will be released. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding result announcements and further processes.

Candidates are encouraged to thoroughly cross-check their responses with the official answer key and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated timeline to avoid missing the opportunity for review.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
10:07 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
