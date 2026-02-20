WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026 Maths Exam: How Many Marks Will WBCHSE Grant for the Out-of-Syllabus Questions?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
09:14 AM

File Image

The confusion regarding the Mathematics paper of the West Bengal Higher Secondary Fourth Semester examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has been resolved after the Council issued an important announcement. The decision comes in response to widespread concerns raised by students who alleged that certain questions in the Mathematics paper were set beyond the prescribed syllabus.

Following multiple representations from examinees, the Council initiated a detailed review of the matter. Subject experts examined the contested questions and confirmed that the complaints were valid. After assessment, it was determined that questions carrying a total of 10 marks were indeed outside the officially approved syllabus.

According to WBCHSE, discrepancies were found in three specific questions in the Mathematics paper. Question No. 2B, which carried 2 marks, and Question Nos. 11B and 11C, each carrying 4 marks, were identified as out-of-syllabus. In total, 10 marks were affected due to the inclusion of these questions.

In a significant relief to students, the Council has announced that all candidates who attempted these three questions—2B, 11B, and 11C—will be awarded full marks. The decision applies irrespective of whether the answers written by students were correct or incorrect. The Council clarified that the act of attempting the questions will qualify students for the full 10 marks allocated to them.

The Council has consulted the respective subject experts regarding the matter and hereby confirms its authenticity. Accordingly, it has been concluded that the examinees who will attempt those question(s) will be awarded full marks for the same,” Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students who had expressed anxiety over potential loss of marks due to the alleged errors in the question paper. In its concluding remarks, the Council reassured candidates that their academic interests remain a priority and urged them not to worry about the issue.

The Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, board examinations for 2026 commenced on February 12 and will conclude on February 27. The examinations are being conducted in offline mode across nearly 2,100 centres throughout the state. More than seven lakh students are appearing for the semester examinations this year.

WBCHSE is conducting the HS Semester Examination 2026 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. Under the revised academic structure, the Higher Secondary curriculum has been divided into four semesters, with Class 12 covering Semester 3 and Semester 4.

With the Council’s clarification and corrective action, the uncertainty surrounding the Mathematics paper has been addressed, providing considerable relief to students appearing for the ongoing board examinations.

