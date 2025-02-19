RBSE to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Soon: Download Steps and Key Details

Summary The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 shortly. Once available, registered candidates can access their hall tickets via the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 shortly. Once available, registered candidates can access their hall tickets via the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download REET 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the REET 2025 admit card link on the homepage. Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

REET 2025 Exam Schedule and Structure

The REET 2025 exam is scheduled for February 27, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts.

Level 1 (Primary Level): 10AM – 12.30PM

Level 2 (Upper Primary Level): 3PM – 5.30PM

REET 2025 Exam Pattern

Level 1: Qualifies candidates to teach Classes 1-5. The exam consists of five sections – Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The difficulty level is comparable to Class 10, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test.

Level 2: For teaching positions in Classes 6-8, this exam is conducted for 300 marks, with 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will earn 2 marks per correct response, while 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer due to negative marking.