DME Raipur Declares Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Reporting Starts Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
13:15 PM

File Image

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has declared the Round 2 seat allotment results for Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 today. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes in government and private medical colleges across the state can check their allotment status on the official website cgdme.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 are required to report to their respective colleges between January 8 and January 13, 2025, for document verification and completion of admission formalities. Failure to report within the stipulated timeline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

The Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 counselling process is being conducted to fill a total of 499 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, DME has also released the category-wise cut-off scores for Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025. The cut-off for the General and EWS category is 276, while candidates belonging to the General-PwBD category must secure a minimum score of 255. For SC, ST, and OBC categories, including PwBD candidates, the cut-off has been fixed at 235.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to subsequent counselling rounds and admission procedures.

