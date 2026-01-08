Special Assam TET 2026 Registration Begins: Application Link, Vacancy Details & Eligibility

Summary The Assam government has announced a special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 to recruit lower primary and upper primary teachers in four regional language mediums. According to the official update, the application process for the Assam Special TET 2026 is already underway.

The Assam government has announced a special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 to recruit lower primary and upper primary teachers in four regional language mediums—Bodo, Garo, Manipuri, and Hmar. The announcement was made by Assam Higher Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in line with the norms and guidelines prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

According to the official update, the application process for the Assam Special TET 2026 is already underway. Only candidates who are permanent residents of Assam will be eligible to apply. The recruitment examination will be conducted for two levels—Paper 1 for teachers of Classes 1 to 5 (lower primary) and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8 (upper primary). The registration window will remain active till February 7, with the last day for examination fee payment being February 10. Candidates can fill out the forms by visiting any one of the official websites, sebaonline.org and ssa.assam.gov.in.

The state government has decided to conduct this special TET to address the acute shortage of teachers in these four regional language mediums. Candidates who qualify for the Assam special TET 2026 will be considered for appointment in elementary schools across the state, subject to fulfilling the academic and professional qualifications laid down by the NCTE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility Criteria

For lower primary level eligibility, candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in senior secondary education along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Alternatively, candidates with senior secondary education and 50 per cent marks along with a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) are also eligible. Graduates with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a one-year B.Ed. (Special Education) can also apply.

For upper primary level, candidates should hold a graduation degree with 50 per cent marks and a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates with 55 per cent marks in postgraduation and a three-year integrated BEd-MEd programme are also eligible. Those with senior secondary education and a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd), BA Ed or BSc Ed qualifications can also apply. Reserved category candidates will be provided a relaxation of five per cent in the minimum qualifying marks.

The special Assam TET 2026 examination will be conducted in seven districts—Cachar, Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur and Kamrup. Once issued, the TET certificate will remain valid for a lifetime from the date of declaration of results.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the portals for exam schedules and further updates related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct application link here.