NLSIU Bengaluru Tops CLAT 2026 Cut-offs Again; Second Allotment List Due January 22

The country’s leading National Law Universities (NLUs) have continued to record high cut-offs for the five-year integrated law programmes, with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru emerging as the most competitive institution in the first round of CLAT counselling. NLSIU Bengaluru closed admissions at All India Rank 101 in the general category.

According to the CLAT 2026 first allotment list, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad followed closely, with admissions closing at rank 148, while the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata closed at rank 284 for the general category.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct a total of five rounds of CLAT counselling 2026 for admissions to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. The CLAT second round allotment result 2026 is scheduled to be released on January 22 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first counselling round must pay the non-refundable confirmation fee by 1 pm on January 15 to secure their allotted seats. Failure to complete the payment within the deadline may result in forfeiture of the allotment.

The second allotment list, covering BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM programmes, will be published on January 22. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to subsequent counselling rounds and admission procedures.