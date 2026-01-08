CLAT 2026

NLSIU Bengaluru Tops CLAT 2026 Cut-offs Again; Second Allotment List Due January 22

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
13:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the CLAT 2026 first allotment list, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad followed closely, with admissions closing at rank 148, while the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata closed at rank 284 for the general category
The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct a total of five rounds of CLAT counselling 2026 for admissions to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes

The country’s leading National Law Universities (NLUs) have continued to record high cut-offs for the five-year integrated law programmes, with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru emerging as the most competitive institution in the first round of CLAT counselling. NLSIU Bengaluru closed admissions at All India Rank 101 in the general category.

According to the CLAT 2026 first allotment list, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad followed closely, with admissions closing at rank 148, while the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata closed at rank 284 for the general category.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct a total of five rounds of CLAT counselling 2026 for admissions to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. The CLAT second round allotment result 2026 is scheduled to be released on January 22 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first counselling round must pay the non-refundable confirmation fee by 1 pm on January 15 to secure their allotted seats. Failure to complete the payment within the deadline may result in forfeiture of the allotment.

The second allotment list, covering BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM programmes, will be published on January 22. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to subsequent counselling rounds and admission procedures.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2026
13:29 PM
CLAT 2026 National Law University
Similar stories
Nagaland police

Massive Response to Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment; 32,000 Apply for 1,176 Vac. . .

JEE Main 2026

Union Public Service Commission Releases UPSC CDS I Exam Schedule; Exam on April 12

NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card Release Soon

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Begins January 15

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Scottish Church College

Econverge’25 Blends Economics, Creativity and Competition at Scottish Church Colleg. . .

Nagaland police

Massive Response to Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment; 32,000 Apply for 1,176 Vac. . .

JEE Main 2026

Union Public Service Commission Releases UPSC CDS I Exam Schedule; Exam on April 12

NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card Release Soon

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Begins January 15

Assam TET 2026

Special Assam TET 2026 Registration Begins: Application Link, Vacancy Details & Eligi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality