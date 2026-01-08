JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Begins January 15

Summary As per the official notification, the UP Polytechnic entrance examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 22, 2026, at various examination centres across the state The registration process for JEECUP 2026 will commence on January 15 and will remain open until April 30

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) has announced the exam schedule for JEECUP 2026. As per the official notification, the UP Polytechnic entrance examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 22, 2026, at various examination centres across the state.

The registration process for JEECUP 2026 will commence on January 15 and will remain open until April 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the council, the JEECUP 2026 examinations for Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8 will be held in online (computer-based) mode between May 15 and May 22.

To complete the application process, candidates will be required to pay the following fee:

General / OBC candidates: Rs 300

SC / ST and other reserved category candidates: Rs 200

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), UPJEE(P), is a state-level entrance test conducted for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Register using basic details to generate login credentials

Log in and fill out the JEECUP 2026 application form

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the exam schedule, admit card, and further admission procedures.