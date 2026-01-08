AIBE 21 Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Full Schedule and Key Instructions by BCI

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the schedule for the All India Bar Examination-XXI (AIBE 21) 2026. According to the schedule released by the BCI, the AIBE 21 registration process will commence on February 11, 2026.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the schedule for the All India Bar Examination-XXI (AIBE 21) 2026. As per the notification, the national-level certification examination for law graduates will be conducted on June 7, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the AIBE 21 admit card 2026 from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, starting May 22, 2026.

According to the schedule released by the BCI, the AIBE 21 registration process will commence on February 11, 2026. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms online till April 30, 2026. The application fee payment window will remain open until May 1, 2026, after which no further payments will be accepted. Candidates are advised to complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadlines to avoid disqualification.

The Bar Council of India has urged all aspirants to regularly check its official websites, barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com, for the latest updates, official notifications, and detailed instructions related to the AIBE 21 examination process. Important information regarding examination guidelines, admit cards, and result announcements will be made available only through these portals.

The All India Bar Examination is conducted to assess the professional competence of law graduates before they are awarded the Certificate of Practice, which allows them to practise law in India. In the previous edition, AIBE-XX was successfully held on November 30, 2025, across 399 examination centres located in 56 cities nationwide. A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 1,74,386 qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to 69.21%.