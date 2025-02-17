RSMSSB

RSMSSB CET 2024 Results Out – Easy Steps to Check Score

Posted on 17 Feb 2025
19:08 PM

Summary
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the results for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 today, February 17, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan CET 12th level exam can now access their results through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the results for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 today, February 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan CET 12th level exam can now access their results through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Check Rajasthan CET 2024 Results

  1. Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Rajasthan CET 2024 Result’ link.
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login section.
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your score.
  5. Download and print your result for future reference.
A staggering 15.4 lakh candidates participated in the examination, with 9.17 lakh candidates successfully clearing it and moving forward to the next stages of the selection process.

The Rajasthan CET 12th level exam was conducted over six shifts from October 22 to 24, 2024.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
19:09 PM
RSMSSB
