RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Results Out – Easy Steps to Check Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (RPSC RAS Prelims 2024). Candidates can access their results on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Check RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Results

Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the RAS Prelims 2024 result link on the homepage. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Use the search function to find the candidate’s roll number in the published result.

The roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination have been published in a PDF format on the website.

The RPSC RAS Prelims exam was conducted on February 2, 2025, from noon to 3PM in a single shift. The paper consisted of objective type questions with a total of 200 marks. Candidates were given three hours to complete the test, which also included negative marking. The difficulty level of the examination was set at the bachelor’s degree level.

Prior to declaring the results, RPSC revised the total number of vacancies for the RAS exam, increasing them from 733 to 1,096. A detailed post-wise vacancy distribution is available on the official website.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims examination are now eligible to appear for the Mains written exam, followed by an interview/ personality test. It is important to note that the Prelims round serves as a screening test, and its marks will not be counted toward the final merit list.