NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling Starts; How to Register and Other Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
13:28 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened registrations for the Bihar NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy counselling from today, February 21. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

How to Register for Bihar NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling

  1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Bihar NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling’ link.
  3. Register using personal details – Enter your name, email ID, phone number, and other required information.
  4. Login with the candidate’s registration number and password sent to one’s email or phone.
  5. Fill in the application form – Provide academic details, category information, and other necessary data.
  6. Submit scanned copies of necessary documents as per the guidelines.
  7. Pay the counselling registration fee online through net banking, credit card, or debit card.
  8. Select preferred colleges and courses based on availability and personal preference.
  9. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
Bihar NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Counselling Key Dates

  • February 20, 2025 – Publication of seat matrix
  • February 21, 2025 – Online registration and choice filling begins
  • February 23, 2025 – Last date for registration and choice filling
  • February 25, 2025 – Provisional seat allotment result announcement
  • February 26, 2025 – Final seat allotment result declaration
  • February 26 to 28, 2025 – Downloading of allotment order
  • February 27 to 28, 2025 – Document verification and admission process

After the final results, candidates can download their seat allotment letter from February 26 to 28 through the candidate login portal.

Seat allotment will be based on factors such as seat availability, college preferences, and reservation policies.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
13:29 PM
NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
