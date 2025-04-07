Rajasthan PTET 2025: Registration window closes today at ptetvmoukota2025.in- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates interested in applying for Pre-Teacher Education Test for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses can submit their applications on the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in According to the schedule, the Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025

The Office of Coordinator, Rajasthan is set to close the registration window for Rajasthan PTET 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Pre-Teacher Education Test for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses can submit their applications on the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

According to the schedule, the Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Registrations for PTET 2025 began from March 5, 2025. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. If candidates of Science stream apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then their fee will be Rs.1000.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- ptetvmoukota2025.in On the home page, click on the B.Ed or B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses link A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use