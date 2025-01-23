Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule Revised- Check Details Inside

Summary The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling re-registration will be made available on the official website, rajpgneet2024.org, on January 29 and will be closed on January 30 at 2 pm Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 4,000 and those belonging to SC, ST, ST-STA category of Rajasthan state domicile will have to pay Rs 3,000

The SMS Medical College, Jaipur revised the Rajasthan NEET PG round 3 counselling schedule and notified that the registration window will be reopened on January 29. The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling re-registration will be made available on the official website, rajpgneet2024.org, on January 29 and will be closed on January 30 at 2 pm.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also extended the NEET PG counselling 2024 schedule as round 3 is the last chance for seat upgradation. Rajasthan NEET PG choice filling and locking will also be reopened as the choices submitted by them in the previous two rounds will not be considered for round 3 allotment.

“While filling the choices for round 3, participating candidates must remember to fill the choices also for the virtual vacancies that may arise due to upgradation by a joined candidate of earlier rounds,” read the official notice.

During the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling registration 2024, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 4,000 and those belonging to SC, ST, ST-STA category of Rajasthan state domicile will have to pay Rs 3,000.

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Dates

Re-registration for round 3- January 29

Deadline for depositing the application fee- January 30 upto 12 noon

Last date for submitting the application form- January 30 by 2 pm

Deposition of security amount- January 31 upto 11:55 pm

Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates- February 1