RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 Today - Download Begins 6 PM Onwards

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
12:23 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially publish the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level CBT 1 Answer Key today, July 1, 2025.
Candidates will be able to download their provisional answer key along with the candidate response sheet and question paper from the respective RRB zone-wise official websites from 6 PM onwards.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially publish the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level CBT 1 Answer Key today, July 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025, will be able to download their provisional answer key along with the candidate response sheet and question paper from the respective RRB zone-wise official websites from 6 PM onwards.

NEET UG 2025: MP High Court Orders Re-Exam for Indore, Ujjain Centres! Counselling Delayed
To access the Railway NTPC 2025 answer key, candidates must log in using their registration number, date of birth, and a captcha code. The answer key provides the correct responses to the questions asked in the examination and allows candidates to compare them with their marked answers to estimate their probable scores.

Alongside the answer key, RRB will also activate the objection tracker, enabling candidates to raise objections against any discrepancies they find in the provisional answers. The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025. Candidates need to pay a fee of ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges per question to challenge any answer through this facility.

IBPS PO Notification 2025 Out for 5208 Posts - Exam Pattern Revised! Registration Begins
To download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Answer Key 2025, candidates should visit the official RRB website, click on the specific link for the ‘CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G Categories) – Tentative Answer Key & Response Sheet’, and log in to access their answer sheet and response record. They can also download the question paper and save the answer key as a PDF for future reference.

The final answer key will be published after reviewing all the objections raised by candidates. The final result and scorecard will be prepared based on this updated answer key, which will then determine candidates’ eligibility for the next stages of the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment process.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2025
12:24 PM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Answer Key
