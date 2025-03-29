RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - All Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to close the answer key objection submission window for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination today, March 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official RRB website before the stipulated deadline.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to close the answer key objection submission window for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination today, March 29.

The tests were conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 2 to March 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official RRB website before the stipulated deadline.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier, on March 24. Following this, the Board opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to raise objections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘objection link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges and proceed to pay the objection fee.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The objection fee is ₹50 per question. However, if a candidate’s objection is deemed valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of applicable bank charges.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website. According to the official notice, the RRBs’ decision on the objections will be final and binding, with no scope for further appeals.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.