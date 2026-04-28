RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Test-Wise Download Schedule and Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
09:17 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Examination.
Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from May 7, 2026, can now download their slips from the official RRB website as well as regional RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from May 7, 2026, can now download their slips from the official RRB website as well as regional RRB portals.

The city intimation slip provides key details such as the candidate’s allotted exam city, examination date, and shift timing. This early information allows candidates to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out - NTA Activates Multiple Links; Check Official Update
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out - NTA Activates Multiple Links; Check Official Update

For candidates appearing on May 7, the slips have already been made available online. The Board has also outlined a phased release schedule for candidates appearing on subsequent dates. According to the official timeline, the slips for the remaining exams will be made available ten days prior to the individual test date.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC UG exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 9 and from June 13 to June 21, excluding June 15, 2026.

Candidates can access their city intimation slips by logging in to the official portal using their registration number and password or date of birth. Once logged in, they will be able to view and download the slip containing all relevant details.

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate examination is conducted to recruit candidates for various non-technical posts in Indian Railways. With the release of the city intimation slips, candidates are advised to verify their details carefully and plan their travel in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately closer to the examination date.

Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official RRB websites regularly for updates regarding admit card release and other important announcements related to the examination.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
09:18 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam city allotment Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC)
Similar stories
HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Her. . .

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test

AP ECET 2026 Answer Key Released - Check Objection Submission, Final Score Calculatio. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam on April 30

IGNOU
IGNOU

IGNOU to Host Mega Campus Placement Drive, 200+ Jobs on Offer! Eligibility and Compan. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha
masterclass

A Masterclass in Character Design and Visual Storytelling with Savio Mascarenhas, Ins. . .

HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Her. . .

Students go to the University of Tokyo as new academic year starts in April
Study abroad

Study Abroad: The Manga Way

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test

AP ECET 2026 Answer Key Released - Check Objection Submission, Final Score Calculatio. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam on April 30

IGNOU
IGNOU

IGNOU to Host Mega Campus Placement Drive, 200+ Jobs on Offer! Eligibility and Compan. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality