RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Test-Wise Download Schedule and Link Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from May 7, 2026, can now download their slips from the official RRB website as well as regional RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) from May 7, 2026, can now download their slips from the official RRB website as well as regional RRB portals.

The city intimation slip provides key details such as the candidate’s allotted exam city, examination date, and shift timing. This early information allows candidates to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

For candidates appearing on May 7, the slips have already been made available online. The Board has also outlined a phased release schedule for candidates appearing on subsequent dates. According to the official timeline, the slips for the remaining exams will be made available ten days prior to the individual test date.

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RRB NTPC UG exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 9 and from June 13 to June 21, excluding June 15, 2026.

Candidates can access their city intimation slips by logging in to the official portal using their registration number and password or date of birth. Once logged in, they will be able to view and download the slip containing all relevant details.

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate examination is conducted to recruit candidates for various non-technical posts in Indian Railways. With the release of the city intimation slips, candidates are advised to verify their details carefully and plan their travel in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately closer to the examination date.

Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official RRB websites regularly for updates regarding admit card release and other important announcements related to the examination.

Find the direct download link here.