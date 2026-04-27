NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out - NTA Activates Multiple Links; Check Official Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, more than 25 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the highly competitive medical entrance examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 3. The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode across 552 cities in India and 14 international locations.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number, password, and security pin. The hall ticket contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, exam centre details, and important guidelines to be followed on the test day. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and keep a printed copy for future reference.

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As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are required to report to their designated centres as per the timing mentioned on their admit cards to ensure smooth entry and verification procedures.

To access the admit card, candidates should visit the official NTA NEET portal and click on the “Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2026” or “Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2026 (Alternate)” link. After entering the required login credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. It is recommended to download and print the document well in advance of the examination date.

NEET UG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health programmes, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BSc Nursing courses. These programmes are offered by government, private, and deemed universities across the country.

Find the direct download link here.