NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out - NTA Activates Multiple Links; Check Official Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
09:16 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, more than 25 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the highly competitive medical entrance examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 3. The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode across 552 cities in India and 14 international locations.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number, password, and security pin. The hall ticket contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, exam centre details, and important guidelines to be followed on the test day. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and keep a printed copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are required to report to their designated centres as per the timing mentioned on their admit cards to ensure smooth entry and verification procedures.

To access the admit card, candidates should visit the official NTA NEET portal and click on the “Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2026” or “Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2026 (Alternate)” link. After entering the required login credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. It is recommended to download and print the document well in advance of the examination date.

NEET UG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health programmes, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BSc Nursing courses. These programmes are offered by government, private, and deemed universities across the country.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
09:16 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card
Similar stories
IMU-CET

IMU CET 2026 Registration Deadline Revised - Check Updated Schedule and Application G. . .

KCET 2026

KCET Answer Key 2026 Out - KEA Opens Objection Window for All Subjects; Link Here

school closure

Uttarakhand Heatwave: Extreme Temperature Forces School Shutdown in Dehradun Today; W. . .

GBSHSE

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Declared, Girls Outperform Boys: Re-evaluation Dates Out fo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IMU-CET

IMU CET 2026 Registration Deadline Revised - Check Updated Schedule and Application G. . .

KCET 2026

KCET Answer Key 2026 Out - KEA Opens Objection Window for All Subjects; Link Here

An workshop on Machine Learning with Generative AI
Workshop

A Step into the Future of AI: An Intensive Workshop on Machine Learning with Generati. . .

school closure

Uttarakhand Heatwave: Extreme Temperature Forces School Shutdown in Dehradun Today; W. . .

GBSHSE

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Declared, Girls Outperform Boys: Re-evaluation Dates Out fo. . .

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts the Ultimate Management Showdown — Bonfi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality