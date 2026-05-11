National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Extends SWAYAM January 2026 Registration Deadline; Know Last Date to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
15:21 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of SWAYAM
The SWAYAM examinations are conducted twice every year for January and July sessions

The National Testing Agency has extended the registration deadline for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examination. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, SWAYAM Exam Portal.

According to the revised schedule, students can now apply for the SWAYAM January 2026 examination until May 13, 2026.

The NTA will conduct the SWAYAM January semester examinations on June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts each day.

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SWAYAM January 2026: Revised Schedule

As per the updated notification:

  • Last date to submit application form: May 13, 2026
  • Last date for fee payment: May 14, 2026
  • Application correction window: May 15 to May 17, 2026

Earlier, the registration deadline for the January session was May 11.

SWAYAM January 2026: Application Fee

For General category candidates:

  • Rs 750 for the first course
  • Rs 600 for each additional course

For reserved category and other eligible candidates:

  • Rs 500 for the first course
  • Rs 400 for each additional course

The SWAYAM examinations are conducted twice every year for January and July sessions.

The National Testing Agency conducts SWAYAM examinations for nearly 900 courses in hybrid mode, which includes both computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper-based examinations. The initiative offers online learning opportunities across various academic disciplines and skill-based programmes for students and learners across the country.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
15:25 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Swayam
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