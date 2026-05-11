NTA Releases Official Statement Amid NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Allegation; Challenge Window Delayed

Summary Considered India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET UG 2026 witnessed participation from nearly 22.79 lakh students The examination was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at centres across India and overseas

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 on May 3 for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes across the country. Considered India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET UG 2026 witnessed participation from nearly 22.79 lakh students.

The examination was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at centres across India and overseas.

Soon after the examination concluded, allegations and speculation regarding a possible paper leak surfaced on social media and in several regions. The issue gained further attention after the Rajasthan Special Operations Group reportedly initiated action over suspected irregularities linked to the examination process.

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Media reports also highlighted detentions connected to an alleged organised cheating network suspected of attempting to compromise the integrity of the examination.

Amid the growing controversy, the National Testing Agency issued an official statement asserting that NEET UG 2026 was conducted under “full security protocol” at all examination centres in India and abroad. The agency stated that strict monitoring and security arrangements were implemented throughout the examination process.

The NTA further said that suspicious inputs received after the examination had been forwarded to central investigative agencies for verification. According to the testing agency, technical and examination-related data are also being shared with investigators as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities.

NEET UG serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, including MBBS and BDS programmes, in government and private institutions across India. The examination remains one of the most competitive entrance tests in the country each year.