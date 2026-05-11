CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon as DigiLocker Activates ‘Coming Soon’ Banner; Check Updates

Summary Fresh speculation regarding the result declaration began after DigiLocker activated the “Coming Soon” banner for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets However, as of 1:20 PM, the official CBSE result portal, CBSE Results Portal , was still in its pre-upload stage, indicating that the board had not yet activated the result link

The wait for over 16 lakh students may soon end as the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 shortly.

Fresh speculation regarding the result declaration began after DigiLocker activated the “Coming Soon” banner for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets. In previous years, similar updates on the government platform have often appeared one or two days before the official announcement of results.

However, as of 1:20 PM, the official CBSE result portal, was still in its pre-upload stage, indicating that the board had not yet activated the result link.

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Sources familiar with the process indicated that teachers were assigned digital evaluation duties earlier this month and that the board’s technology-driven assessment system may help accelerate the declaration timeline this year.

The CBSE is following its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation, allowing answer sheets to be checked and processed digitally. Officials believe the system enables quicker compilation and verification of marks compared to traditional manual evaluation methods.

Following its usual practice, the Central Board of Secondary Education is unlikely to announce the exact date and time of the Class 12 results in advance. The board is also not expected to hold a press conference for the declaration.

Instead, students are likely to receive direct access to the result links and post-result notifications through the board’s official websites once the scores are published.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10 at centres across India and abroad. All examinations were held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Once released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets and scorecards online through the CBSE result portal and DigiLocker platform using their roll number, school number, and admit card credentials.