RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Issued for CBT 1; Graduate-Level Exam Call Letter Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
10:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially issued the admit cards for the RRB NTPC 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for graduate-level posts.
According to the official schedule, the CBT 1 examination for graduate-level NTPC posts will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially issued the admit cards for the RRB NTPC 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for graduate-level posts. Candidates who have registered for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination can now download their e-call letters from the regional websites of the respective RRBs.

According to the official schedule, the CBT 1 examination for graduate-level NTPC posts will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026, at designated examination centres across the country. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test must download their admit cards in advance, as the document is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

To access the admit card, applicants are required to log in to the official portal using their registration number and date of birth. The hall ticket contains essential information related to the examination, including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and the address of the allotted examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully review all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Download Link for CBT I Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Download Link for CBT I Here

Prior to the release of the admit cards, the Railway Recruitment Board had made available the exam city intimation slip. This slip informs candidates about their examination city and exam date, allowing them to plan travel arrangements ahead of the test. However, the exam city slip is only for informational purposes and cannot be used as a valid document for entry into the examination centre.

Candidates should download the hall ticket and keep a printed copy for future use. In case of any discrepancies in personal or examination details, examinees are advised to contact their respective regional RRB offices immediately for correction.

On the day of the examination, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
10:36 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Admit Card
