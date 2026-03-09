RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Download Link for CBT I Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city intimation slip for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the city intimation slip from the official regional websites of the respective RRBs.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city intimation slip for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the city intimation slip from the official regional websites of the respective RRBs.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The document provides important preliminary information about the examination, particularly the city where the candidate’s exam centre will be located.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination for graduate-level posts is scheduled to be conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2026. The city intimation slip allows candidates to know their exam city in advance so that they can plan their travel arrangements accordingly.

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC 2026 city intimation slip by visiting the official regional RRB website. On the homepage, they need to click on the link titled “CEN 06/2025; CITY INTIMATION SLIP FOR COMPUTER-BASED TEST (CBT-I).” After entering their registration number and date of birth in the login window, the city slip will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save the document for future reference and exam planning.

It is important for candidates to note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. While the slip provides details about the exam city and other basic information, it does not serve as an entry pass for the examination. The actual RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 admit card will be released four days before the examination, on March 12, 2026.

The city intimation slip contains several key details, including the candidate’s name, date of birth, registration number, exam date, and the city where the examination centre is located.

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 exam will consist of three sections. These include General Awareness with 40 questions, Mathematics with 30 questions, and General Intelligence and Reasoning with 30 questions, making a total of 100 questions in the examination.

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes for regular candidates. However, candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category will be given an extended duration of 120 minutes to complete the test.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.