NMC Directs Allotment of Over 43,000 Internship Slots for FMGs; Check Seat Matrix Here

Summary According to the commission, 43,250 CRMI internship seats will be available for FMGs across 797 medical colleges in various states and union territories The NMC clarified that the newly announced seats are in addition to the internship positions already available in non-teaching hospitals and institutions that were earlier approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) to conduct internship programmes

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical institutions across India to begin the allotment process for more than 43,000 Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) slots for eligible Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) for the academic year 2026–27.

According to the commission, 43,250 CRMI internship seats will be available for FMGs across 797 medical colleges in various states and union territories. These seats will enable foreign-trained medical graduates to complete the mandatory internship required to practice medicine in India.

The NMC clarified that the newly announced seats are in addition to the internship positions already available in non-teaching hospitals and institutions that were earlier approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) to conduct internship programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative, the commission has prepared a nationwide seat matrix outlining the availability of CRMI slots across states and institutions. Among the states, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of internship seats for FMG students for the 2026–27 academic year. Other states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, also account for a significant share of the available seats.

The increase in internship slots is partly attributed to the significant expansion of MBBS seats in several states between the academic years 2022–23 and 2025–26. During this period, Telangana added around 4,500 MBBS seats, while Uttar Pradesh increased its intake by 4,372 seats. Karnataka also saw a substantial rise, adding 3,899 seats, according to the seat matrix compiled from academic years 2021–22 to 2025–26, excluding Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The NMC has instructed state medical councils to initiate the allotment process and ensure that the distribution of internship seats is conducted strictly in accordance with the applicable rules, regulations, public notices, and circulars governing the internship of Foreign Medical Graduates.

The move is expected to ease the long-standing shortage of internship opportunities faced by FMGs and help streamline their transition into the Indian medical workforce.