National Testing Agency to Close JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Today; Apply Link Here

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official website before 9 pm The agency is scheduled to conduct JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts per day in computer-based modeour web c

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 examination today, March 13. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official website before 9 pm.

The agency is scheduled to conduct JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts per day in computer-based mode.

According to NTA, the city intimation slip for the examination is expected to be released in the second week of March. Registered candidates will be able to download the document from the official JEE Main portal once it is available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates preparing for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes can also access previous years’ question papers with solutions in PDF format through the official portal of the National Testing Agency.

The computer-based test will be conducted for three hours. As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is expected to be released between March 28 and March 30. The entrance examination is held twice a year, giving candidates multiple opportunities to improve their scores for admission to engineering and architecture programmes across India.